Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have addressed the allegations by their former nanny that, contrary to the ex-couple’s claim their split was amicable, Wilde left Sudeikis to date pop star Harry Styles.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," they said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

"Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex," the former couple continued. "We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

In an interview with the Daily Mail published on Monday, the nanny claimed the split left Sudeikis "just out of control crying," adding that "he was going to get her back and he loved her."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Jan. 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif.

The nanny claimed things got really bad in November 2020 when Wilde made a salad for Styles in the family's kitchen and Sudeikis "chased after her" and "lay under her car so she wouldn't leave" to go see the singer. The nanny claimed Wilde told Sudeikis she was "scared" of him during the encounter.