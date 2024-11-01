The Kelce brothers are teaming up again on the mic to ring in the holiday season.
"It's Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)," a new song from The Philly Specials -- whose members include current and former Philadelphia Eagles players Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Jason Kelce -- features Jason and Travis Kelce singing about the Ohio suburb they grew up in.
Iconic Philly group Boyz II Men join them on the track, giving it a smooth R&B groove.
"It's Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)" features lyrics about the NFL brothers returning to their hometown after being gone for a long time and celebrating the holidays with loved ones.
Listen here:
The song is the first single released from this year's "A Philly Special Christmas Party" album, the third edition of holiday music from The Philly Specials. According to the album's official website, all of the profits from the record "will benefit local charities here in Philadelphia including Children's Crisis Treatment Center's Holiday Toy Drive and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Snowflake Station."
The Kelce brothers first sang together on last year's Philly Specials holiday album, collaborating on the song "Fairytale of Philadelphia," in which the famous NFL siblings sing new lyrics to the tune of "Fairytale of New York" by The Pogues.