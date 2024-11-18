Javier Bardem is set to star in a brand-new series executive produced by Bardem and the famed Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.
"Cape Fear," based on Scorsese’s 1991 film and a preceding novel, stars Oscar winner Bardem and will come to Apple TV+, the streamer announced on Monday.
"In ‘Cape Fear,’ a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Amanda and Steve Bowden when Max Cady (played by Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison," reads a synopsis of the show.
The series will run 10 episodes and is described as "an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century."
The story is originally inspired by "The Executioners," a 1957 thriller novel that was turned into a Gregory Peck movie in 1962 before being remade in 1991 by Scorsese under the show’s name "Cape Fear." Spielberg also produced the 1991 film.
The 1991 Scorcese-directed movie starred Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte and Jessica Lange, in the film which brought in over $182 million dollars in worldwide box office.
Nick Antosca, "The Act" executive producer, is slated to write and show run the new project.
This year, Bardem starred in "Dune: Part Two" as well as "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story."