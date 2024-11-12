Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese may be a master of cinematic storytelling, but his latest foray into social media proves he's still figuring out the world of beauty.
The 81-year-old director lent his voice to narrate his 24-year-old daughter Francesca Scorsese's recent "get ready with me" TikTok video -- and the results were both endearing and hilarious.
The video kicks off with a green screen video of Francesca Scorsese applying skin care and makeup as Martin Scorsese, in footage overlaid in the clip, offers his candid and often baffled descriptions and commentary, with Francesca Scorsese laughing and chiming in occasionally in the background.
"She's painting her face," Martin Scorsese says, watching his daughter blend concealer under her eyes and around her nose.
Martin Scorsese looks increasingly bewildered as his daughter lines her lips.
"You told me I did too much," Francesca Scorsese responds, to which her father replies, "Yeah, that is too much, I'm afraid."
The funniest moment comes when Francesca Scorsese pulls out her Fenty Beauty lip gloss, and Martin Scorsese says, "That, you can't fool me, is nail polish."
Martin Scorsese then wraps up his video narration, saying, "You kids are crazy. I swear."
The clip has since gone viral with fans loving the unexpected pairing.
"Your dad's funny, he should make movies," one commenter joked.
Another chimed in saying, "Seeing Martin Scorsese on TikTok will never get old."
Francesca Scorsese, a graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, is no stranger to the limelight. In addition to her viral TikTok content, she's also had small roles in films such as Martin Scorsese's "The Departed" and "Hugo."
Martin Scorsese shares Francesca Scorsese with wife Helen Morris and has two additional daughters -- Domenica Cameron-Scorsese and Cathy Scorsese -- from previous relationships.