Jennie Garth is soaking up all her life milestones as a mom.
The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum, 52, shared an Instagram post Tuesday of her youngest daughter Fiona all dressed up for her high school prom.
In the photos, the 17-year-old is wearing a floor-length black dress with a high slit on the left side.
"This will be my second to last prom with my girls," Garth wrote in the caption. "It's always so fun helping them to get dressed up and feeling beautiful."
She added, "Enjoy every moment of the journey. It passes by so fast… ❤️."
Garth also noted in her post that she was "sorry to disappoint" her followers, but she "didn’t hand make Fiona's dress this year."
"Maybe next year!" she teased.
Fiona is Garth's youngest daughter with ex-husband Peter Facinelli. The former couple also share daughters Luca, 26, and Lola, 21.