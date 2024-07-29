Jennifer Hudson and Sarah Jessica Parker had a sweet reunion in Paris recently.
While visiting the city for the 2024 Olympic Games, Hudson ran into her former co-star from the 2008 "Sex and the City" film.
"Look who I ran into in Paris !!" Hudson wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Monday, alongside an image of the two of them together in the City of Lights.
"Carrie and Louise reunited at last!" she continued, referencing the two actors' respective characters in the movie. Hudson played Carrie's assistant in the film.
She ended the caption with a nod to a line from her character, writing, "Love is the thing, you know!"
In the photo, Hudson and Parker are all smiles as they pose together in front of the Eiffel Tower.
In addition to running into Parker, Hudson, who has been sharing updates from the Olympic Games, appears to be living her best life in Paris.
Not only did she attend the Olympic opening ceremony, she also took some time to sightsee.
Over the weekend, Hudson shared a video of herself singing "Hallelujah" at the Palace of Versailles.
"I had to do it : it just hit my spirit !" she said in the caption of the post. "I got to sing in the Chateau de Versailles !!! I turned around and everyone was crying!"