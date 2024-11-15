Jennifer Lawrence hit the red carpet for the premiere of "Bread & Roses" Thursday night in Los Angeles.
The Oscar-winning actress, who co-produced the documentary, wore a black Christian Lacroix Haute Couture gown from the label's Fall 2006 collection for the occasion, cradling her baby bump as she posed for photos.
It was confirmed last month that Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their second child together. The couple, who married in October 2019, are already parents to 2-year-old son Cy.
"Bread & Roses" is a documentary about the lives of Afghan women living under the rule of the Taliban in Kabul and follows three women as they fight to regain their rights and livelihoods.
Lawrence co-produced the documentary alongside Justine Ciarrocchi, Farhad Khosravi and director Sahra Mani. Human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai executive produced the project.
The actress posed on the red carpet Thursday alongside Ciarrocchi, Mani and Yousafzai.
"Bread & Roses" debuted at last year's Cannes Film Festival and releases Nov. 22 on Apple TV+.