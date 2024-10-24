Jennifer Lawrence made a dazzling return to the red carpet on Wednesday evening at the "Zurawski v Texas" premiere at the 2024 AFI Fest in Los Angeles.
The outing marked Lawrence's first public appearance since announcing she is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney.
The Oscar-winning actress radiated in a belted white coatdress worn slightly off one of her shoulders, showcasing her growing pregnancy.
She completed the look with minimal jewelry, curtain bangs and wavy blonde hair.
Lawrence, who has long been vocal about women's reproductive health, is an executive producer on "Zurawski v Texas," which focuses on the impact of restrictive abortion laws in the U.S.
Lawrence is already a mom of one, having welcomed son Cy with Maroney in February 2022.
The couple were married in October 2019.
In 2022, Lawrence opened up about her life as a mom to Vogue, sharing that it had been "so scary to talk about motherhood" because the experience is so different for everyone.
She recalled having girlfriends who were honest about their journeys with her, and how it prepared her to be forgiving.
"I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, 'Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that's not true. Maybe I'll love him as much as my cat?'" she said at the time.
She added, "Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Awwww, preciousssss'.… My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about."