"Yeah, about four years ago — the director's a good friend of mine. We've been friends for a long time. And we were getting dinner, and he showed me the Craigslist ad,” she said. "And I just thought it was hilarious, but I in no way thought I was gonna, like, be in the movie or that — there was no movie. It was just the ad, and we laughed about it. And then four years later, he sent me the script.”