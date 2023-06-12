Jennifer Love Hewitt is remembering her mom 11 years after her death.
In a sweet tribute to her mother Patricia Mae Hewitt on Monday, the "Ghost Whisperer" actress wrote that "this day will always hurt because you were that special."
"Eleven years ago my life changed in a moment," Hewitt wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, alongside a snapshot of her and her mother embracing. "We didn't get to say goodbye but I think it's because we wouldn't have known how. I see you in my kids everyday. I feel you in things I say and smile because I'm more like you than I thought."
"I honor you by trying to create magic for my family just like you did for us. I love you deeply," she continued. "I'm so grateful you were our mom."
"Always and forever mom ♥️," she added.
Hewitt also took to Instagram last year to remember her mother, whom she called her "best friend."
Hewitt's mother died in 2012 from complications due to cancer. She was 67.
At the time, the Hewitt family released a statement sharing the news of her death and said "she was an angel to all who knew her."
Hewitt has three children with husband Brian Hallisay: Autumn James, 9, Atticus James, 7, and Aidan James, 1.