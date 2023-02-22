Jennifer Love Hewitt is opening up in her truest self.

In celebration of her 44th birthday, the actress posted a photo of herself wearing little to no makeup and a pink shirt.

Alongside the close-up shot, she expressed feelings of gratitude and insecurities around her personal new year.

"I am deeply grateful, blessed, happy, sometimes insecure about aging, a mom of three incredible babies, married to the most handsome and awesome man, and really excited to see what this year has for us," Hewitt captioned the photo.

The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" starlet went on to share that she feels "magic in the air."

Hewitt ended the caption sharing that her middle child, 7-year-old Atticus James, got up early to sing her happy birthday. "My heart melted," she said.

In addition to Atticus, the actress and her husband, Brian Hallisay, have a 9-year-old daughter, Autumn James, and welcomed a third child, Aidan James, in 2021.

This isn't the first time Hewitt opened up on social media while showing off her natural side.

Last year, she posted another barefaced photo on Instagram saying, "I'm hard on myself. Like we all can be."