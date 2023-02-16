Love is in the hair, and Lupita Nyong'o is showing it.

The "Wakanda Forever" star posted a sweet video along with her boyfriend Selema Masekela where's he's seen taking down her styled updo.

"Get you a man that helps you with the breakdown after the take-down," Nyongo'o captioned the adorable clip.

As Ilene and Mike Douglas' "So This Is Love" plays in the background Nyong'o also wrote over the video, "the focus," "the determination" and as Masekela looks into the camera, she writes "the awareness." She also concludes with writing "the love."

As the video goes on, Masekela warns Nyong'o if the video ever sees the light of day he's suing. Nyong'o questions, "suing for what?" He responded saying "for so many different types of damages. My lawyer will have the list."

Since posting, Nyongo's post has received lots of love and comments from fans about how much they like the video.