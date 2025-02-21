Jessica Simpson has officially returned to music with her first new original song in years.
"Use My Heart Against Me" is the first release from "Nashville Canyon," a two-part project. The first part of the EP arrives March 21, with the second part coming this summer.
Simpson wrote on Instagram that the song was inspired by "artists from the roots of Rock and Roll like Betty James, Bo Diddley and Chuck Berry to name a few."
In another Instagram post announcing the official arrival of the song, Jessica wrote, "Music makes you un-become to become, and through this process my soul has been pulled to the very place it belongs. To the girl I was, I love you. To the woman I am, I am proud of you. To the woman I am becoming, I am excited for you….lets do this…it’s GO TIME."
In terms of the EP's message, the singer, author, and businesswoman said, "I've lived through the hardest parts of life, and music is what has brought me back. 'Nashville Canyon' is for anyone who's ever been told who they are or how they should live their life. It's about finding your true voice and the courage to be exactly who you are."
She added, "This music is mine to share, and it's not just about me—it's about everyone who's ever felt lost or overlooked. I want to remind them that they're not alone."
The last non-Christmas album Simpson released was 2008's "Do You Know."