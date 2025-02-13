Jessica Simpson is teasing her big music comeback.
The singer, known for hits like "I Wanna Love You Forever" and "With You," took to Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 12, to announce that her song "Use My Heart Against Me" will drop Friday, Feb. 21.
"Sneak a peek into my eyes' mind and get a first look at what these soul vibes are feelin' like," she wrote in the caption.
The video sees Simpson singing a snippet of the song: "Go on, use my heart against me."
One of Simpson's collaborators in the teaser video mentions "an album where I think you're seeing someone take control of their own artistry." Another hints that fans will "hear a different side of Jessica that they haven't known before."
This is Simpson's first big foray into music since the release of her "Happy Christmas" album -- her seventh studio album and second holiday album -- in 2010.
Simpson released an emotional cover of Nothing But Thieves' song "Particles" in 2021.
The song also comes a month after Simpson shared a statement that she and her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson, were "living separately" and navigating "a painful situation in our marriage."