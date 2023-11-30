Jessica Simpson is planning to get back to where she started: music.

The singer and actress-turned-fashion mogul spoke to Footwear News at an event honoring her eponymous billion-dollar business and shared more about how she's been making new music in Nashville.

"Writing music has become a beautiful therapeutic thing for me that I didn't know was so natural, but it's because I haven't done it in so long," she told the publication.

Noting that she feels "so enlightened" in the studio, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer added, "It's just nice to know that I'm meeting myself back in this place, as a woman, and after going through everything that I've been through in my life."

She said that she feels "a sense of freedom and empowerment" getting back to music.

Jessica Simpson is seen on Nov. 29, 2023 in New York City. NDZ/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images

When a new album does emerge, it'll be Simpson's first in over 10 years.

Her last album release was 2010's "Happy Christmas," while her last non-holiday album, "Do You Know," came out in 2008. She released a cover of Nothing But Thieves' song, "Particles," in 2021.