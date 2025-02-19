Jessica Simpson says estranged husband Eric Johnson 'will always be' part of her life after split
Jessica Simpson says Eric Johnson "will always be" part of her life after she announced their separation last month.
The singer, who is releasing her new music this week, reflected on her former relationship with Johnson in an exclusive interview with People in this week's issue, and opened up about how music has healed her.
"I've grown up so much. I can handle so much," Simpson said. "Maybe I'm just meant to love a lot of people in my life."
"I don't know why my heart gets tossed around but I'm one of the lucky ones," she added. "At least I have my children and I still have Eric. He's still very much a part of my life and will always be."
In January, Simpson said in a statement that she and Johnson "have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage."
"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them," she added. "We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”
Simpson and Johnson tied the knot in July 2014 and share three children together: daughter Maxwell, 12, son Ace, 11, and daughter Birdie, 5.
Simpson was previously married to 98 Degrees singer and "Love is Blind" host Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2006.
Last week, Simpson teased new music for her upcoming song, "Use My Heart Against Me," which will be released on Friday, Feb. 21.
Ahead of the release of her new song, Simpson said, "Discovering this music is something I did on my own."
"Thank God I had Nashville, it was just a way of me owning myself and declaring it," she added.