The "John Wick" franchise, which stories one of Hollywood's most recognizable hitmen, will be coming to the small screen for more action in the form of a television series.
The follow-up series "John Wick: Under the High Table" is in the works at Lionsgate Television, "Good Morning America" has confirmed.
Director Chad Stahelski will be directing the pilot, leading the same team that brought audiences the massively popular "John Wick" franchise. Stahelski is also on board to executive produce alongside "John Wick" star Keanu Reeves, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road.
"The Old Man's" Robert Levine is slated to write and show run the series.
The new series plans to resume action immediately following "John Wick: Chapter 4," released in 2023. The series plans to feature classic characters who are common names in the four "John Wick" films, while introducing new characters to fans of the hitman series.
The "John Wick" franchise includes four movies in total, "John Wick," "John Wick: Chapter 2," "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" and "John Wick: Chapter 4."
The four "John Wick" films star "The Matrix" actor Keanu Reeves as a lone wolf hitman delivering vengeance at a price. An upcoming spin-off "Ballerina" stars Ana de Armas.
A prequel series "The Continental: From the World of John Wick" hit Peacock in 2023.
"It's a fun character to be able to have that, you know, that John Wick kinda thing," Reeves told "Good Morning America," in an interview that aired in 2023 about playing the titular assassin, famous for being relentless and unstoppable. "But I don't take that home with me," he added.