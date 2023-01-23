JoJo Siwa is getting reflective on the two-year anniversary of her coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community.

"Two years ago today now looking back on everything.... I'm SO proud of 17-year-old JoJo," the "Dancing with the Stars" alum, who is now 19, shared on Instagram over the weekend.

In the photo attached to the post, Siwa is seen wearing a T-shirt which reads "BEST. GAY. COUSIN. EVER." She was previously seen wearing the shirt in a tweet from January 2021, which was captioned, "My cousin got me a new shirt."

Jenna Johnson, Siwa's partner on "DWTS," responded to Siwa's post on Saturday with with two heart hands emojis. Siwa and Johnson became the first same-sex pair to compete on "DWTS," coming in second during season 30.

In an Instagram post last year, Siwa reflected on life since coming out, writing in the caption, wrote, "In the last 365 days I've felt more love than ever."

At the time, the "Dance Moms" alum and "So You Think You Can Dance" judge also admitted that coming out was "of course" scary for her but something she did not regret.