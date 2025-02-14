Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are cordially inviting you to JONASCON.
On Friday, the trio announced an upcoming one-day event in their home state of New Jersey, which is being held in celebration of their 20th anniversary as a group.
The event will feature live performances, Q&A panels, pop-up surprises, immersive experiences, special guest appearances and DJ sets.
JONASCON will be held at American Dream, a huge retail and entertainment center in East Rutherford near MetLife Stadium.
You can register for free via JonasBrothers.com, and if you do, you'll get first crack at other Jonas Brothers-themed events happening between March 22 and March 23 at American Dream and in New York City. Those events will be ticketed, and if you register, you'll get the details in the coming days.
The announcement for JONASCON comes after the group penned a letter to fans earlier this week. In the letter, they reflected on their career and thanked their fans for the support over the years.
They also said that 2025 "will be a year of music: New Jonas Brothers music. Solo music. A live concert album. And a soundtrack," they said.
At the end of their message, they said, "Here's to the next 20 years, and here's to doing it together."
"The best is yet to come," they added.