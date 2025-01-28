The Jonas Brothers are hoping to bring holiday cheer -- and laughs -- this year.
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas are producing and starring in a Christmas movie from 20th Television that will stream during the 2025 holiday season on Disney+.
The "Sucker" singers made the announcement Tuesday with a hilarious homage to the cue cards scene from "Love Actually."
The project, tentatively titled "Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie," will see the brothers "face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families," according to a press release.
The movie is directed by Jessica Yu and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Justin Tranter is writing original songs as executive music producer.
