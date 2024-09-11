Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have finalized their divorce a year after their split.
A final judgement in the divorce case between the Jonas Brothers singer, 35, and the "Game of Thrones" actress, 28, was issued Sept. 6, 2024, according to a court docket viewed by "Good Morning America."
No further details were available, including the custody agreement regarding the former couple's two children.
Jonas and Turner married in Las Vegas in May 2019 before later tying the knot again in a second wedding in France.
They went on to welcome their first daughter in July 2020 and their second daughter in July 2022.
Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on Sept. 5, 2023, after four years of marriage, stating in the court filing that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."
The filing also called for "shared parental responsibility" of their two daughters and revealed there was a prenup in place.
Jonas and Turner issued a joint statement to their respective Instagram accounts after the divorce filing, saying, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."
"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," they added at the time.
In October 2023, the former couple reached a temporary custody agreement of their two children after mediation as they navigated the legalities of their split.
"Good Morning America" has reached out to Jonas' and Turner's camps for comment.