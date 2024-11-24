Jonathan Owens, Chicago Bears safety and husband to seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, paid tribute to his wife on Sunday after a big play.
Owens celebrated a forced fumble in the first quarter of the Bears' game versus the Minnesota Vikings by gathering his teammates around him while he struck a gymnast's pose, throwing both hands in the air, as his wife has done time and time again in world-class events. Biles was seen on the broadcast shortly after the fumble celebrating the play.
Biles reposted the video of her husband's recreation on her Instagram story, adding several heart and laugh emojis.
Despite Owens' efforts, the Bears fell to the Vikings 30 to 27.
Biles and Owens got married in 2023 and have frequently been seen supporting each other at their respective sporting events.
Earlier this month, Biles rocked a Bears jacket while supporting Owens at a game.
In July, Owens shared a celebratory Instagram post after Biles won the gold medal alongside the U.S. women's gymnastics team at the 2024 Olympics.