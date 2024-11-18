Simone Biles is showing off some game-day glam!
The Olympic gymnast was seen wearing a custom Varsity jacket on Sunday while supporting her husband Jonathan Owens as the Chicago Bears took on the the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.
The orange, white and black jacket included Owens's name across the back, as well as his jersey number, 36, directly underneath.
"CHI Town" was also embroidered on the front of the jacket, as well as the Bears logo, and the left sleeve was emblazoned with the words "Bear Town."
Biles completed the look with a black mock neck top layered underneath. She also wore black leggings, patent leather knee high boots, dark shades and a "J" initial necklace to complete the ensemble. She wore her hair in a high ponytail.
Biles was spotted wearing the look while giving Owens a kiss right before kickoff, according to a video posted by the NFL.
The Bears were defeated by the Packers 20-19 on Sunday.
Biles and Owens celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year in April. Biles shared a series of sweet photos of the couple on Instagram at the time, along with the caption, "this is your sign to marry your best friend."
"happy 1st anniversary 🤵🏽♂️🤍🤞🏾👰🏾♀️🕊️ I'm excited for many more to come," she wrote. "I wish I could marry you a million times more! I love you so much!"
Biles and Owens tied the knot in a courthouse wedding in April 2023, followed by a destination wedding.