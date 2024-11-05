Taylor Swift brought a dose of her signature style to the NFL field for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.
While cheering on Travis Kelce, the pop sensations was spotted at Monday night's showdown at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City wearing a playful, casual look that exuded her classic mix of comfort in chic.
Swift wore high-waisted, belted dark denim short shorts paired with a simple tank. She topped the look with a leather jacket that included red and yellow Chiefs colors.
The Grammy winner's ensemble was complete with knee-high black cowboy boots, a Dior Saddle Bag and her go-to fiery red lipstick. She also added on gold chain necklaces and earrings..
While Swift's latest look may have turned heads, she's continued to support Kelce with a variety of other Chiefs-themed looks.
Last December, she wore a No. 87 Santa hat during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Christmas Day game. "87"is a direct nod to Kelce's jersey number.
The couple was also spotted in September holding hands after the Kansas City Chiefs won their NFL season-opener against Baltimore Ravens.
When Swift was named Time's Person of the Year in 2023, she opened up about how she and Kelce are "just so proud of each other."
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Swift said. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone."