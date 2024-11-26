Jude Law has some disappointing news for "The Holiday" fans!
During an interview with BBC Radio on Sunday, the actor who played the role of Graham in the 2006 romantic comedy film, revealed the Rosehill cottage featured in the "The Holiday" is not real.
When the host asked if anyone could AirBnb the cottage, Law replied, "that cottage doesn't exist… oooh yeah."
Law then went on to explain the director of the film, Nancy Meyers is "a bit of a perfectionist."
"She toured that whole area and didn't quite find the chocolate box cottage she's looking for," he said. "So she just hired a field and drew it and had someone build it."
Elaborating on behind-the-scenes details about the film's production, Law continued, "So here's the funny thing, if you watch it … We were shooting in the winter here. And every time I'd go in that door, we'd cut, and we shot the interiors in L.A. about three months later."
When the hosts jokingly protested, calling the revelation "upsetting" and something they "couldn't bear," Law playfully responded, "Just burst the bubble. Sorry!"
Law starred alongside Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black in "The Holiday," a heartwarming story about two women who swap homes across countries to escape heartbreak during the Christmas season.
The film has since become a beloved staple for the holidays. When asked how he feels about fans rewatching it every year, Law described it as "honestly, just glorious."