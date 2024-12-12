Jude Law made his Hollywood Walk of Fame star designation a family affair.
The British actor hit the Hollywood Walk of Fame with his wife, daughter, and son on Thursday as he was honored with a star on the famous sidewalk for his prolific work as an actor, including starring roles in films such as "The Holiday" and "The Talented Mr. Ripley." Law also stars in the new Disney+ series "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew."
Law donned a light cream suit with a white undershirt, while his wife Phillipa Coan donned a black suit jacket with a black turtleneck sweater underneath. Law's daughter Iris Law wore a white dress with a gold belt and son Raff Law matched Coan with a black jacket and turtleneck.
Law also took a moment to recognize his family at the ceremony.
"The collaboration starts at home," said Law, speaking at the event."I've been very very lucky to have had a family around me that have lived with and supported my passion for acting and filmmaker. Some of those members of my lovely family are here today."
"They know what they mean to me, I love them so much," Law added.
Law shares Iris Law and Raff Law with ex-wife Sadie Frost. Raff Law is an actor, while Iris Law is an actress and model.
Disney is the parent company Disney+, ABC News and "Good Morning America."