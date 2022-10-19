Ahead of the second season of "Judy Justice," television icon "Judge Judy" Sheindlin and her granddaughter Sarah Rose joined "Good Morning America" to offer some life advice and a glimpse at their continued legacy.

After more than 50 years on the bench with 27 of those years as the longest-running judge on TV, Sheindlin explained how she has stayed true to herself after all this time.

"It's been sort of easy. I grew up with, you do the right thing, the right thing happens [and] take responsibility," she said.

“If you tell the truth, you don’t have to have a good memory; try to keep good friends and keep your enemies closer until you find out how you can annihilate them.”



"Things don't function anymore," the judge added. "I've found in the family court that the dysfunction that I saw had not been resolved and despite the fact that billions of dollars were spent on trying to find remediation and just the right therapy and just the right social service, it didn't get better. Today is just another example of it."

Cbs Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images Judge Judy appears in a special episode airing May 20, 2014, on CBS.

Her granddaughter is the law clerk on "Judy Justice" and recently graduated from New York Law School where Sheindlin presented her with her degree.

"It was surreal to have my grandmother be the first speaker for the first graduation [since the pandemic] due to COVID, just to have my classmates excited about the moment and then for me personally was just over the moon that she was there -- and being able to give me my degree was really special -- it was a great legacy moment for me."

ABC News Judge Judy and granddaughter Sarah Rose appear on GMA for "Judy Justice" on Oct. 19, 2022.

As for how the duo function professionally for the show, Rose said "it's been great" both personally and in work.

"Not only are we trying to give the audience a takeaway and a real legal lesson from the case but I think it shows that different generations, we think differently. We have different morals, different standards," Rose said. "And I think that healthy discourse between the two, being able to air that and show that -- I hope that showing the disagreements in a healthy way -- I think it's great."

"You can agree to disagree and still like each other," the TV judge added.

ABC News Judge Judy and granddaughter Sarah Rose appear on Good Morning America, on Oct. 19, 2022.

She also teased that season two will have "more and better of the same" like their Emmy-winning premiere season. "We get to feel our oaths together, now that we're feeling a little more comfortable with each other -- now that she's taken the bar exam she thinks she's a big shot -- we'll have a little bit of a debate."

As a grandmother, when Rose was younger, she recalled "the number one rule I learned as a child -- if you're gonna try and tell a lie, make sure you're ready for the follow up [questions]."