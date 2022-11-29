Julia Roberts is celebrating the 18th birthday of her twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel.

On Monday, the Academy Award winner shared a sweet throwback photo of her and her twins as babies for their birthday.

"18," Roberts wrote in the caption with star emojis. "Love you."

The actress raises Phinnaeus and Hazel with her husband of 20 years, cinematographer Daniel Moder. The couple also has a son named Henry Daniel Moder.

Roberts has celebrated her twins' birthdays on Instagram in recent years. Last year, she took to the social media platform for Phinnaeus and Hazel's 17th birthdays.

While she and Moder usually keep their family life private, Roberts loves to celebrate her children in any way she can.