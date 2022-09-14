Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary Tuesday, marking the special day by sharing sweet posts for each other

Hailey Bieber, 25, took to Instagram to share a slideshow featuring photos of the couple from their time together, with one showing them on their 2018 wedding day and multiple shots of them kissing.

"4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I've ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you. 🤍🥂," the model captioned her post.

Justin Bieber, 28, kept things simple by sharing a single Instagram photo of himself and his wife cuddling in bud with their dog Oscar.

"Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way," he wrote.