Mireya Acierto/WireImage via Getty Images
Kane Brown is officially a dad of three.
The "Thank God" singer and his wife Katelyn welcomed their third child on June 18, announcing the baby's arrival via a joint Instagram post.
The post featured a slideshow of images of the couple with their newborn son, named Krewe Allen Brown.
The first slide captures the Browns smiling with Krewe as they swaddle him, and the last photo is a monochrome shot of the little one's tiny feet.
Elsewhere in the post are photos of the proud mom and dad cuddling with Krewe.
Krewe joins his two older sisters Kingsley Rose, 4, and Kodi Jane, 2.