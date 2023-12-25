Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Brown are expanding their family of four!

The country star and his wife posted a sweet picture of their family on Instagram on Christmas Day featuring their two daughters -- Kodi Jane, 1 and Kingsley Rose, 4 -- all of them sporting big smiles on their faces.

In the snap, Brown’s eldest daughter can be seen holding up a sonogram to help announce her parents’ news -- they're expecting their third child.

“Last Christmas of 4 🎄❤️,” the couple wrote in the caption. “Merry Christmas everyone!!”

Celebrity friends and followers, including Jessie James Decker, Dustin Lynch, Cole Swindell and Taylor Lautner, flocked to the comments section of the post to celebrate and congratulate the couple.

In one response to a comment from a fan who joked that they thought the singer and his wife “were done having kids," Brown, 30, revealed that news of their pregnancy was unexpected.

"Ain’t gonna lie this one was a SURPRISE!” he replied. “I’m DONE DONE now. Snip snip 😂."

Brown and his wife tied the knot in 2018 before welcoming their first child the following year and their second child in 2021.

​​Brown often shares photos of his family on social media platforms on different occasions, including Halloween celebrations, a trip to Disneyland, birthday tributes and more.

In one cute photo featuring his two girls, Brown wrote in the caption, calling them, "My world ❤️."

Last year, Brown spoke to "Good Morning America" about the challenges he faced when being away from his daughters while on tour.

"I think two days for me it’s kinda like my breaking point,” he said at the time. “I was gone to Australia and New Zealand for 16 days. When you’re gone for 16 days, It’s like, 'What’s going on? What are they doing? What am I missing?'"

"It gets really scary because I don’t wanna just watch them grow up through a phone," he added.

He continued: "My daughter’s mad at me that I’ve been away for so long, so she won’t talk to me. She’s only 2, and she already has that attitude, so I am waiting until she’s 16," he laughed.