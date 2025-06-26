Music star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have ended their engagement, according to People.
The entertainment magazine and website reported Thursday that Perry and Bloom have "gone their separate ways" after a nearly decadelong relationship.
Representatives for Perry and Bloom did not immediately reply to ABC News' request for comment.
The "Firework" singer and "The Lord of the Rings" star have been together since 2016.
They got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019.
The pair welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.
Bloom was previously married to model Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares a son.
Perry split from comedian Russell Brand in 2012 after 14 months of marriage.
In 2024, Perry spoke out about her relationship with Bloom, telling "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper that she was drawn to the actor's "free spirit."
The singer also said couples therapy had helped them strengthen their relationship to become the best parents they could be for Daisy.
"We do a lot of couples therapy and we want to evolve," she said. "That's, I think, why we're in our relationship is to become better humans so that we can raise this beautiful human being."