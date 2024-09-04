Katy Perry is sharing why Orlando Bloom is the one for her.
In the latest "Call Her Daddy" episode with host Alex Cooper, the "LIFETIMES" singer talked about her "intense love" with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor.
"I have intense love with Orlando," said Perry about her fiancé. "It's a beautiful love."
The singer said what drew her into Bloom was his "free spirit."
"He is loyal. He's a Capricorn. He's not scared," she said. "He's spontaneous and he checks a lot of boxes."
But Perry said their relationship hasn't always been easy, opening up about how they once broke up for almost a year early in their relationship.
Perry shared how Bloom was doing some personal work called the Hoffman Process, a retreat that aims to "rewire the way you think about yourself."
"It helps you rewire all the bad habits and rewires your neural pathways through different physical activities," she said. "So he went there and then he came back and he wasn't like playing this cat mouse game anymore with me."
"I'm so used to this like push pull," she continued, saying that she was used to "playing games."
The singer said that she eventually attended the same retreat during the end of the year that they were separated and said it "changed my life."
"Everything started changing," she said. "It helped me connect my head to my heart."
The two eventually got back together and got engaged in 2019.
They welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.
Perry said couples therapy has helped them strengthen their relationship to become the best parents they could be for Daisy.
"We do a lot of couples therapy and we want to evolve," she said. "That's I think why we're in our relationship is to become better humans so that we can raise this beautiful human being."