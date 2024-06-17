Katy Perry's new musical era is upon us.
On Monday, the pop star announced that her new single, "Woman's World," will drop July 11 at 7 p.m. ET. A music video for the song will be released the next morning.
"Woman's World" is the first single off of Perry's forthcoming album, which currently has no title or release date.
Perry posted the single's cover art, shot by British photographer Jack Bridgland, to Instagram. In the image, she stands wearing a white bikini and metallic armor-like pants.
The "Firework" singer also shared a snippet of the song to TikTok. "Sexy, confident / So intelligent / She is heaven-sent / So soft, so strong," she sings in the video.
Perry sent a message to her many fans in both social media posts, writing: "GET READY TO POP OFF."