Never let it be said that Katy Perry can't make fun of herself.

A video of Perry onstage in Las Vegas went viral earlier this week, which showed her seemingly unable to keep one of her eyes open. This led to many online jokes about Perry "glitching," "downloading," or being a robot or a clone.

Now, Perry is using that video to announce she's extending her Las Vegas residency show, "PLAY," into 2023.

"Welcoming all my #flatearthers, #spaceisfakers, #birdsarentrealers, #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!" she captioned an Instagram video on Thursday.

"The show's set list is a fun [roller-coaster ride] through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren't all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!"

She continued, "This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all. Heck I pour beer out of my t**s (that's a party trick too… I don't actually lactate hops silly goose!). Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we'll drink, this one's on me, cause we're all #chainedtothealgorithm."

Text over the video of Perry's one-eyed moment reads, "POV: When you see new 2023 PLAY dates."

The new dates comprise 14 shows in all, running in three blocks: Feb. 15-25, March 3-4 and April 5-15. Tickets for the shows go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. PT.

"PLAY," at Resorts World Theatre, launched Dec. 29, 2021.

Here are the new dates: