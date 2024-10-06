Keanu Reeves made his debut in professional auto racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the weekend.
"The Matrix" star competed in the Toyota GR Cup -- an amateur-focused racing series -- alongside 32 other racers, in which he placed 25th in Race 1 on Saturday and finished in 24th place in Race 2 on Sunday.
On Saturday, Reeves spun out onto the grass on the exit of Turn 9 about halfway through the 45-minute race. However, he was able to re-enter the race after avoiding any collision or injury.
Reeves drove the No. 92 BRZRKR car, to promote his graphic novel which he co-wrote with China Miéville titled, "The Book of Elsewhere." He was paired with Cody Jones from "Dude Perfect" during Saturday's race as his teammate.
Leading up to the event, Indianapolis Motor Speedway teased a glimpse of the actor on the racetrack in a video posted on its official Instagram account.
"Keanu Reeves? Racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway? 👀," the caption read. "Even movie stars have that itch to compete at the Racing Capital of the World."
This isn't the first time Reeves has been spotted on a racetrack. In 2019, he competed in a celebrity race during the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach where he landed in first place.
Reeves, who starred in "Speed" alongside Sandra Bullock, is set to attend a 30th anniversary screening of the movie with the actress on Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to The Associated Press.