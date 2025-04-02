John Wick is coming back in a big way.
The popular Keanu Reeves character will return in the upcoming film "John Wick: Chapter 5," Lionsgate announced during CinemaCon 2025 on Tuesday.
Franchise director Chad Stahelski is slated to return to the film, as well as producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee from Thuder Road to develop the film. Reeves will star and produce.
"Keanu, Chad, Basil, and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world," Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group, said in an announcement. "We can’t wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next."
The news of Reeves' return for a fifth installment of the franchise is significant, as the fate of his character was left on an ambiguous note at the end of the 2023 film "John Wick: Chapter 4."
In other John Wick news, a spinoff film starring and directed by Donnie Yen, centered around his character, Caine, is entering production in Hong Kong later in 2025.
Additionally, Lionsgate is making an animated film about John Wick. Reeves will produce the anime alongside Stahelski, Iwanyk and Lee. It will be directed by Shannon Tindle from a script by Vanessa Taylor.
The animated film's story will go back in time before the events of the first John Wick film, as the assassin completes the Impossible Task -- killing all of his rivals in one night -- to free himself from his obligation to the High Table.
"To have the opportunity to develop a John Wick anime seems to be the perfect progression for the John Wick world," Stahelski said. "I feel John Wick is the perfect property for this medium -- anime holds the potential to expand our world, our characters, and our action in ways unimaginable before.”