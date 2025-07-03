Actor Keith David was in shock after learning about his latest accolade this week.
David, known for his roles in "American Fiction," "Armageddon," "The Princess and the Frog" and more, shared a video on social media Wednesday showing his disbelief as he heard his name read during the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Class of 2026 Walk of Fame announcement.
In the video, after presenter Eugenio Derbez reads Davis' name out loud, David lurches forward, eyes wide and mouth agape. He looks around at his loved ones, who are off camera, before leaning back in his chair and becoming emotional.
"Happy 70th birthday," someone says in the background as David mutters, "Oh my God."
David's wife Dionne Lea then rushes to his side, and the two share a loving kiss and heartfelt embrace. The sweet video concludes with David appearing to catch his breath as he wipes his eyes.
"What a surprise! Being blessed to get to do this for a living is enough for me; to be recognized for my contribution to the arts is the cherry on top," David wrote in the post's caption.
He also thanked the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and his wife, whom he called "my greatest supporter!"
He also noted the star will be a "wonderful birthday present next year" for his 70th birthday.
David's decadeslong career has spanned film, television and the stage. In 1992, he received a Tony Award nomination for his performance in "Jelly's Last Jam," and in 2024, he received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination alongside the ensemble cast of "American Fiction."
David, who is known for his trademark deep voice, has also scored three Emmy Awards for his narration of "A Necessary War," "Jackie Robinson," and "Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise And Fall Of Jack Johnson."