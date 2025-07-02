The "Good Morning America" family is cementing its spot on the star-studded Hollywood Walk of Fame.
"GMA" co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are set to receive stars on the Walk of Fame, joining fellow co-anchor Michael Strahan, who was honored with a star in 2023.
Roberts and Stephanopoulos were announced Wednesday as part of the Walk of Fame's class of 2026, a group of 35 entertainment professionals selected to receive stars by the Hollywood Walk of Fame Selection Committee.
Roberts, Stephanopoulos and their fellow honorees -- including Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Stanley Tucci -- were chosen from hundreds of nominations, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the Walk of Fame on behalf of the city of Los Angeles. The honorees were ratified by the Hollywood Chamber's Board of Directors on June 25.
Roberts was named co-anchor of "GMA" in May 2005. During her two decades on "GMA," the show has won multiple Emmys for Outstanding Morning Program and the 2017 People's Choice Award for Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team.
Prior to joining "GMA," Roberts, also the founder of Rock'n Robin Productions, was a host of ESPN's "SportsCenter" and contributed to "NFL Primetime."
Stephanopoulos joined ABC News in 1997 as an analyst for "This Week." He is now both the host of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" and co-anchor of "GMA."
During his career at ABC News, Stephanopoulos' work has garnered three Emmys, a DuPont, three Edward R. Murrow Awards and two Cronkite Awards.
When Strahan received his star on the Walk of Fame in 2023, he described his disbelief about receiving the honor.
"You kind of wake up and you're here. But I'm happy I'm here, because I never thought I'd make it here. I was just living, I was just enjoying life, I was just working. I was just trying to enjoy everything that came my way," Strahan said. "But you look and you wonder what's your purpose. And I found out my purpose is pretty much people. My purpose is pretty much to enjoy life and to spread joy and spread happiness and to enjoy everything that comes your way and to make sure everyone in your life feels important."