Michael Strahan received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and he made it a family affair.

The "Good Morning America" co-anchor and Pro Football Hall of Famer, who was honored during a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard Monday as the first star dedicated in the Hollywood Walk of Fame's sports entertainment category, was all smiles as he shared the moment with his mother Louise Strahan.

Three of his four children also attended the event.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Television personality Michael Strahan poses with his mother Louise Strahan during his star unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Jan. 23, 2023, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Strahan was honored by Constance Scwartz-Morini, the co-founder of his talent management firm SMAC, as well as actor Terry Crews who said, "There is nothing that symbolizes stardom more than Strahan."

"We're former athletes and you know, the thing is -- I remember when you retired and we were sitting there talking about, 'Should I try this Hollywood thing?'" Crews recalled. "When I see everything you've done since then, it's so truly inspiring to me, to every person out there as a Black man, as an athlete, as every American should strive to be the kind of person you are. And the one word I have for Michael Strahan is 'integrity.'"

He added, "When you see that smile, it's real, when he says hello to you, it's real. Mike, no one deserves this more than you. Mike Strahan is the man!"

JC Olivera/Getty Images Michael Strahan and television personality Robin Roberts attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring Michael Strahan, Jan. 23, 2023, in Los Angeles.

After Strahan was presented with a certificate from the city of Los Angeles, he took the podium and thanked his friends and family who attended.

"I was less nervous going to space," Strahan joked, referencing his trip on the Blue Origin NS-19 sub-orbital spaceflight in December 2021.

"You kind of wake up and you're here. But I'm happy I'm here, because I never thought I'd make it here. I was just living, I was just enjoying life, I was just working. I was just trying to enjoy everything that came my way," he said.

He added, "But you look and you wonder what's your purpose. And I found out my purpose is pretty much people. My purpose is pretty much to enjoy life and to spread joy and spread happiness and to enjoy everything that comes your way and to make sure everyone in your life feels important."

Strahan then went on to thank his ABC family and Fox family.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Television personality Michael Strahan poses during his star unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Jan. 23, 2023, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Prior to joining "GMA" in 2016, Strahan played in the NFL. He was drafted by the New York Giants in 1993, where he was a defensive end for the team. In 2007, his final season, he helped lead the Giants to victory during Super Bowl 42 over the New England Patriots. Strahan's NFL career resulted in him being named to the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, the sport's highest honor.

In 2016, Strahan joined "GMA" full time.

As a "GMA" co-host, Strahan has conducted interviews with a wide range of newsmakers including former President Barack Obama, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, former NFL star Deion Sanders, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, and exclusive interviews with Tom Brady, Ariana Grande, and Jason Wright, the first-ever Black NFL team president, among others.

The morning show won the Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding morning program in 2017 and 2018.

In 2021, Strahan and ABC News' Deborah Roberts received the Peabody Award for their in-depth reporting on the Breonna Taylor story for ABC News' "20/20."

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Television personality Michael Strahan holds a certificate of recognition during his star unveiling ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Jan. 23, 2023, in Los Angeles, Calif.

That same year, Strahan journeyed to the edge of space for 11 minutes with Blue Origin's third human spaceflight.

In addition to co-hosting "GMA," Strahan is also the host of the ABC primetime game show "$100,000 Pyramid." He also co-founded the talent management firm SMAC Entertainment.