Actress Keke Palmer took to social media recently to call out a Houston airport for allegedly threatening to throw out her breast milk.
She called the move "breast milk discrimination."
Palmer did not specify at which airport the incident occurred, or whether Transportation Security Administration officers were involved.
"Why is that not a crime?" the 29-year-old tweeted. "I'm a mother for crying out loud."
Palmer gave birth to her first son Leodis Andrellton Jackson in February with her partner Darius Jackson.
ABC News has reached out to the Houston Airport System for comment on Palmer's claim but did not immediately hear back.
ABC News has also reached out to representatives for Palmer for comment on the matter.
TSA said in an email to ABC News that it was unable to comment on the alleged incident.
"Since the tweet doesn't specify the airport, date or specific details about her experience any comment would be conjecture. We do not have have additional information to share at this time," a spokesperson said. "Travelers requiring special accommodations or concerned about the security screening process at the airport may request assistance by contacting TSA Cares [...]."
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that, if possible, infants be exclusively fed breast milk for about the first 6 months of life. They can then continue to be fed breast milk along with appropriate complementary foods for 1 year or longer. The World Health Organization and UNICEF recommend breast milk be available for children for their first 2 years and beyond.
Formula, breast milk, toddler drinks and baby food are considered "medically necessary liquids," according to the TSA website. Breast milk is allowed in both checked and carry-on bags in "quantities greater than 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters" and does not need to fit within a quart-sized bag.
The website also notes that "the final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint."
Both Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport offer several private lactation rooms where nursing parents can pump or feed their children.
It's not uncommon for lactating women to choose to travel with pre-pumped breast milk, a breast pump, and other supplies, like ice packs, in case they need to pump en route to their destination or to avoid complications like mastitis, a type of infection that causes inflammation in the breasts.
However, nursing mothers have previously spoken out about difficulties they say they've experienced while trying to fly, including challenges at airport security with breast pumps and breast milk.
Last August, a bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives after a nursing mom claimed airport security nearly confiscated her ice packs, which were intended to keep her pumped breast milk cold. Related legislation was also introduced in the Senate.
The proposed legislation would have amended the Bottles and Breastfeeding Equipment Screening Enhancement (BABES) Act to protect parents and caregivers by requiring the Transportation Security Administration to "clarify and regularly update guidance on handling breast milk, baby formula, and other related nutrition products," and to develop and update the guidelines with direction from maternal health groups, according to a press release from Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter, who co-sponsored the House version of the bill.
The Senate version of the bill was referred to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation in September, where it has since stalled. The House bill was sent to the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security, under the Homeland Security Committee, in August last year.
ABC News' Yi-Jin Yu contributed to this report.