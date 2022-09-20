Kelly Clarkson received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and was joined by a slew of friends and family for the grand occasion.

The singer and TV personality was accompanied by her kids, 8-year-old daughter River Rose and 6-year-old son Remington, who saw their mom honored for her 20 years in the entertainment industry. The pop star shares both children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images River Rose Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, and Remington Alexander Blackstock attend The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony for Kelly Clarkson on Sept. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles.

In addition to her little ones, Clarkson brought her mom Jeanne to the event, where was lauded by former "American Idol" judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson, and Paula Abdul attend The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony for Kelly Clarkson on Sept. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Clarkson, 40, took to Instagram after the ceremony to express her gratitude and to brag about her star's placement on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, stating that it is located "between Harry Potter and Deadpool," apparently referring to actors Daniel Radcliffe and Ryan Reynolds, who play the characters respectively.

"I dare anyone to top that!" she joked.

The honor comes after Clarkson celebrated the 20th anniversary of her "American Idol" win earlier this month. Clarkson was the show's first-ever winner, in its inaugural 2002 season.

"20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life," she wrote on social media. "That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and the creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days."