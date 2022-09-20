Kelly Clarkson received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and was joined by a slew of friends and family for the grand occasion.
The singer and TV personality was accompanied by her kids, 8-year-old daughter River Rose and 6-year-old son Remington, who saw their mom honored for her 20 years in the entertainment industry. The pop star shares both children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
In addition to her little ones, Clarkson brought her mom Jeanne to the event, where was lauded by former "American Idol" judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson.
Clarkson, 40, took to Instagram after the ceremony to express her gratitude and to brag about her star's placement on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, stating that it is located "between Harry Potter and Deadpool," apparently referring to actors Daniel Radcliffe and Ryan Reynolds, who play the characters respectively.
"I dare anyone to top that!" she joked.
The honor comes after Clarkson celebrated the 20th anniversary of her "American Idol" win earlier this month. Clarkson was the show's first-ever winner, in its inaugural 2002 season.
"20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life," she wrote on social media. "That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and the creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days."
After winning the singing competition, Clarkson went on to sell millions of records, win three Grammys and headline eight concert tours. She has also appeared as a coach on the reality singing competition series "The Voice," co-hosted the singing competition series "American Song Contest," and is an Emmy-winning daytime talk show host.