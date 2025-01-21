Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, is cheering on her husband after his season came to an end on Sunday.
Kelly Stafford shared photos of the couple's four children with their father in a sweet post on social media Monday, expressing how proud she is of her husband after the Rams were eliminated from the NFL playoffs this past weekend.
"Aren't enough words to express how proud I am," she wrote in the caption of her post. "I joke about us being old and tired but honestly I could never get tired of watching you out there or watching our girls cheer for their daddy."
Kelly Stafford then speculated about the future of her husband's career. "I'm wondering if this is the end or not... guess we will find out," she wrote.
In one photo, Matthew Stafford is seen kneeling down with his four daughters, Sawyer, 7, Chandler, 7, Hunter, 6, and Tyler, 4.
In another shot, Kelly Stafford is seen posing with all four kids who are wearing matching Rams jackets with the number 9, Matthew Stafford's number, enclosed within a heart.
Matthew Stafford, who has played 16 seasons in the NFL, led the Rams to a 10-7 record before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
On a recent episode of the podcast "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank," Kelly Stafford opened up about a recent hectic week the Stafford family faced between battling the flu and dealing with the Los Angeles wildfires before traveling to Arizona to watch the Rams continue their playoff run.
"My kids were battling this flu, and the air was not great in general when we were going into the emergency room… the pediatrician, they're checking their lungs not only because of the respiratory but also because of the inhalation of what they're inhaling here," she said.