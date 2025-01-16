Kenny Chesney is the next artist to hit the stage at Sphere Las Vegas.
After keeping it a secret for almost a year, the "Living in Fast Forward" singer announced Thursday that he'll be the first country act to headline at the venue.
The 12-date Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas residency kicks off May 22 and will run until June 14.
"I'm always looking for ways to deepen the way No Shoes Nation experiences this music. Over the years, they have shown me through their own response to these songs how passionate they are about what they mean, how these songs are part of their lives," Chesney said in a statement shared in a press release. "When people give you that much heart, I want to give them even more."
The 17,600-seat spherical venue uses 4D technologies and boasts 167,000 individual speakers, fully immersive visual capabilities and more, bringing the concert experience to a whole new level.
"When we started talking about all of the possibilities playing Sphere offered, I was all in," Chesney said in his statement. "Just the idea of 4D technology and the impossibly dialed in sound raises the experience for No Shoes Nation, literally immersing them in music, visuals, sound and being together. To me, this is going to be a whole new way of rocking the fans, and I can't wait."
"Knowing how much intensity our shows generate, my mind started thinking about all the things we could do," he added. "Once you see how the show wraps all the way around you, the dreaming begins."
Other superstars who've headlined Sphere include U2, Eagles, Dead & Company, Phish and Afterlife Presents Anyma.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 31 starting at 10 a.m. PT at kennychesney.com. For presale information, visit Ticketmaster.