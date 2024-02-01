Dead & Company is returning to the stage after their final tour for a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The band shared a joint Instagram post with the entertainment arena Wednesday to announce the news.

"In 2023, Dead & Company played their final tour," text overlaid in the the clip reads. "But there are other ways to make sure the music never stops. And it's gonna be a ball."

The video then transitions to a satellite view of the Sphere lit up with tie-dye images and the band's skull logo, with a live version of "Not Fade Away" playing in the background. The short clip ends with the word "forever" flashing on the screen.

The band's residency at the Vegas venue will consist of 18 shows, from May 16 through June 22.

Presale begins Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. PT and general on-sale tickets will be available for purchase Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com.

Dead & Company was formed in 2015 and consists of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, as well as Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and John Mayer.

The concerts at the Sphere will mark Dead & Company's first show since July after the band concluded what they announced was their final tour during a three-night run at Oracle Park in San Francisco.