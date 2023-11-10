With the SAG-AFTRA strike over, Kevin Bacon is cutting loose by recreating a scene from one of his best-known films: "Footloose."

The actor, 65, posted a video to social media Thursday of him dancing in a barn, just as his character Ren McCormack did in the 1984 hit film.

In the clip, he's naturally hoofing it to Kenny Loggins' hit song, which shares the film's name.

"Strike over! @sagaftra," Bacon declared triumphantly in the caption.

The video was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, as well as Instagram and TikTok. On TikTok, the video garnered more than 1 million views in a matter of hours.

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing approximately 160,000 actors, reached a tentative deal on Wednesday with major TV and movie studios that suspends a strike launched more than three months ago.

The strike was officially suspended Nov. 9 at 12:01 a.m. PT.

Further details of the agreement are expected to be released Friday once the tentative agreement goes to the SAG-AFTRA National Board for review.