The official trailer for "American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two" is here.

On Wednesday, the new trailer for the FX Network series dropped, featuring Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Cara Delevingne.

Kim Kardashian in "American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two," 2024. FX

The trailer opens with Roberts eating a bone, telling Kardashian's character, "Something is happening to me."

More clips follow of strange moments that Roberts experiences in a pool as her pregnant belly peeks above water, and another of her taking part in a ritual of sorts.

Emma Roberts in "American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two," 2024. FX

Cara Delevingne in "American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two," 2024. FX

"Nothing will stand in her way," the description for the final episodes of "Delicate" states.

According to the synopsis for "American Horror Story: Delicate," which was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the latest installment of the hit television series centers around actress Anna Victoria Alcott, played by Roberts.

Michaela Jae Rodriguez in "American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two," 2024. FX

"After multiple failed attempts of IVF, Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family," the synopsis reads.

"As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her -- and the pursuit of motherhood," the synopsis continues.

"American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two" premieres April 3 on FX.