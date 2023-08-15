New posters and a release date for "American Horror Story: Delicate Part One" have arrived.
In one image, Kim Kardashian appears with long, platinum blonde hair and a spider resting on her chest.
"You're in our web now," the caption reads.
Another image features actress Emma Roberts with long hair and a satin dress, cradling a spider on her stomach.
"Don't worry, we'll hold you," the caption for Roberts' poster reads.
A first look for the next "AHS" installment was released last month. The teaser, which was set to "Rock-A-Bye Baby" featured Kardashian, Roberts and Cara Delevingne.
"AHS: Delicate" is being compared to the classic 1968 psychological thriller "Rosemary's Baby," and centers on a woman in the public eye who is convinced darker forces are sabotaging her pregnancy journey.
Cast members for the upcoming installment include "Pose" star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, "Hellraiser" star Odessa A'zion and "The Resident" veteran Matt Czuchry.
In April, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the upcoming season of the acclaimed horror anthology would be based in part on Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel "Delicate Condition," which will be released in August. A synopsis for the book says that it will follow a woman who is convinced that a "sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens."
After it was revealed that Kardashian would star in the upcoming "AHS" season, series creator Ryan Murphy told "THR" that he was "excited about collaborating" with the reality television star.
"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," he said.
"American Horror Story: Delicate Part One" will premiere Sept. 20 on FX and will stream on Hulu.
