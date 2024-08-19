Kirsten Dunst surprised fans over the weekend at Cinespia's double screening of "Bring it On" and "The Virgin Suicides."
The actress, who played Torrance Shipman in the iconic 2000 classic, introduced the film at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 17, and greeted fans with a "Let's go Toros!"
"I'm T-T-Torrance, your captain Torrance!" she said in a video shared by filmmakers and Rodarte founders Kate and Laura Mulleavy. "Oh my God you guys, this is the craziest thing I've ever witnessed in my life. I'm so overwhelmed."
In the video shared by Kaer and Laura Mulleavy, Dunst also proved that she still remembered the film's iconic cheer by clapping along and chanting it out loud.
"Hate us cause we're beautiful but we don't like you either, we're cheerleaders, we are cheerleaders!" Dunst says in the video.
See the full video here.
"Bring it On," which is a teen cult-classic film, follows the Toros, a champion high school cheerleading squad led by cheer captain Torrance Shipman, who discovers its previous captain stole all their perfectly-choreographed routines from an East Compton High School cheerleading squad.
Along with Dunst, Gabrielle Union starred in the film as Isis, the Clovers cheer squad captain, Eliza Dushku as Missy Pantone and Jesse Bradford as Cliff Pantone.