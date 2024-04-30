Gabrielle Union's daughter Kaavia James Union Wade is feeling the spirit!
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, who run Kaavia's official Instagram page, shared an adorable video post on April 25 featuring clips of Union's scenes from "Bring It On" spliced together with shots of Kaavia in "Bring It On" cheer gear.
"Who did it best? 😂," the caption read. "Bring It On: Kaav's Version (2024)."
The video track was overlaid with the "Go Toros" cheer chant featured in the 2000 comedy film about dueling cheer squads.
The post featured multiple shots -- some including Union -- of Kaavia dancing in her cheer gear.
This isn't the first time Kaavia has been spotted dancing. In 2023, Wade and Union shared a video from their daughter's dance recital.
The video shows Union helping Kaavia get ready for the recital and adorable scenes of Kaavia performing. The clip ends with the heartwarming moment the couple embraced and congratulated their daughter following her performance.